Portland Pickles GM shares details on finding missing mascot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mystery is over — the stolen mascot costume of Dillon T. Pickle has been returned.

“The community of Portland has come together and yesterday, I’m happy to announce, thrilled to announce that Dillon T. Pickle was recovered,” said Ross Campbell, general manager of the Portland Pickles.

Someone dropped it off Wednesday at a Voodoo Doughnuts location.

The team says the person who dropped off the costume wants to remain anonymous. The person said they found it on a trimet bus.

Campbell joined AM Extra Friday morning to share more details about the missing pickle case.