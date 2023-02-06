PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year, Oregon’s 5th district Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is preparing to attend President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union — and she’s bringing a Portland police officer along with her.

On Monday morning, Republican and former Happy Valley mayor Chavez-DeRemer announced that Portland Police Bureau officer Jordan Zaitz accepted her invitation to the upcoming SOTU.

According to the release, Zaitz has nearly 20 years of experience with PPB and has been part of its East Precinct team since 2005. Prior to joining the Portland police, she worked as a reserve police officer for the Canby Police Department.

“Serving on the front lines of the homelessness and drug crises in Oregon, Officer Zaitz has an incredible story to tell — one of exceptional dedication, perseverance, and service to her community. As a mother of two, Officer Zaitz isn’t afraid to do what is necessary to keep our communities safe. I’m grateful for her service and am thrilled that she has accepted my invitation,” Chavez-DeRemer said of the officer, who lives in Clackamas County.

Rep. Chavez-DeRemer’s office reported that Zaitz has chiefly worked in patrol since joining PPB. In a ride-along video, the officer said that she worked for the bureau’s Special Property Investigations Unit for a few years, but patrol is “where my heart is and where I enjoy working the most.”

Zaitz currently serves on PPB’s Neighborhood Response Team and has been for the past five years. The NRT focuses on livability throughout the Rose City, with homelessness, theft and drug use being prime concerns for some Portlanders.

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell cheered on Zaitz for her invitation to the SOTU, describing her as a hardworking officer who provides the best customer service to those who she serves.

Zaitz said she is “excited and honored” to be Chavez-DeRemer’s guest. She hopes to speak with the representative about her involvement with PPB and how they can work to solve the issues impacting Portland residents.

President Joe Biden is slated to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.