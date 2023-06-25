WalletHub considers San Francisco to be the worst-run city overall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new report ranks Portland in the middle of the pack for 2023’s best-run cities in the U.S.

According to personal finance website WalletHub, the past year has been especially challenging for city leaders who have faced increasing inflation and homicides — both of which have impacted Portland.

“In addition to representing the residents, local leaders must balance the public’s diverse interests with the city’s limited resources,” WalletHub continued. “That often means not everyone’s needs can or will be met. Leaders must carefully consider which services are most essential, which agencies’ budgets to cut or boost, and whether and how much to raise taxes, among other decisions.”

To determine which U.S. cities were operating the most efficiently, the website ranked the most-populated metro areas based on total budget per capita and the quality of services. The latter category analyzes metrics such as health, safety and infrastructure.

WalletHub named Nampa, Idaho, Lexington-Fayette, Ky., Nashua, N.H., Boise, Idaho, and Provo, Utah as the top five most well-run cities.

Out of the 159 cities listed, Portland placed at No. 88 overall.

The Rose City dropped down to No. 113 for its total budget per capita but rose to No. 19 in the ‘quality of city services’ category.

Here’s a breakdown of its ranking for the remaining metrics.

Financial stability: No. 16

Education: No. 35

Health: No. 15

Safety: No. 87

Economy: No. 87

Infrastructure and pollution: No. 6

Portland was beaten by Oregon cities Salem and Eugene, the 46th-best and 51-best-run metro areas respectively.

WalletHub considers San Francisco to be the worst-run city overall. Chattanooga, Tenn., New York, Cleveland and Flint, Mich., filled out the other bottom-five spots.

The personal finance website used data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Council for Community and Economic Research and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to conduct this study.