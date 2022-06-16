People can find various mediums on display by more than 50 artists.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Society of Artists is hosting an art show to celebrate roses and the city of Portland.

Each year, the OSA partners with the Portland Rose Festival to present the Portland Rose Festival Art Show. The show features work showcasing the Rose City in its spring resplendence, according to the society’s website.

This exhibition aims to honor the legacy and future of the Rose Festival along with the city.

“Celebrating the creativity, diversity and talent of the individuals that comprise The Rose City, the Portland Rose Festival Art Show is a must-see year after year,” the OSA said.

Artwork in the show is available for purchase through the OSA’s website or the gallery, unless marked “not for sale” or “out of stock.” Prices do not include shipping or handling.

People can find various mediums on display by more than 50 artists in-person until June 29 at the society’s gallery, located at 2185 S.W. Park Place.

