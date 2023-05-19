PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Football season is a month away but the Portland Football Officials Association said that there might be some problems.

Rob Fuller is the head of recruiting for the football officials group and he said there is a major shortage of officials and referees.

“It doesn’t take long to find national stories on the ref and official shortages across the country,” said Fuller. “It’s a big problem.”

The positions pay on average $75 a game and more information about getting involved is on their official website.

Fuller said they need about 30 new officials to really get some stability and flexibility back.