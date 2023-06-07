PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Later this summer, the Portland Spirit will launch a new cruise that takes passengers on a round trip from the Rose City to Multnomah Falls.

Oregon’s premier river cruise company debuted the new cruise, named “7 Wonders of the Gorge,” on Wednesday afternoon. The ride goes up to 45 miles per hour for 80 miles, and features views of Cape Horn, Crown Point, Rooster Rock, Mount Hood and more for up to $74 per person.

The cruise operates on the Explorer Jetboat, a vessel also used for the summer Bigfoot Adventure Cruises and December Sleigh Rides.

According to Portland Spirit General Manager Dennis Corwin, the demand for Explorer Jetboat rides increased after the Bigfoot Adventure Cruise debuted in 2019. The company added the “7 Wonders of the Gorge” experience to give customers more opportunities to sightsee on the boat.

“While our Bigfoot cruise also explores the Columbia River Gorge, this new cruise allows us to do a deep dive into the history, geology and natural beauty found in the lower Columbia River Gorge,” Corwin said in a statement.

The “7 Wonders of the Gorge” experience will last about three and a half hours and includes a live tour guide. Starting Saturday, July 1, the cruise will depart at 2 p.m. every day — with the exception of Tuesdays — through September.

The cruise departs from Portland Spirit’s Caruthers Landing dock at 110 SE Caruthers St.