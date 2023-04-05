People gathered outside Portland City Hall protesting gun violence while some begin to climb the walls (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As part of a national walkout, students protesting gun violence gathered in downtown Portland Wednesday.

According to a flyer circulating on social media, local students from around the area were invited to participate in the walkout as a “protest of gun violence in schools across America.” Students congregated in Terry Schrunk Plaza across from Portland City Hall shortly after 12 p.m.

Several kids were seen climbing up the walls of City Hall itself. Despite the wall-climbing, the gathering did appear to be peaceful.

This walkout comes after the most recent school shooting that rocked the nation. On March 27, six people — three of whom were children — were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale in Nashville, Tennessee.

This is a developing story.