Portland TikTok creator has 2M followers guessing her career

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Video after video shows Portland area resident Natalie Rose posing as different professions on TikTok.

Rose, 25, is racking up millions of views on the platform and recently featured the Hillsboro Hops in a video. At the time of this report, the video featuring the minor baseball team had 4.3 million views.

The TikTok creator said the team reached out to her for a collaboration.

Portland area resident Natalie Rose recently made a TikTok with the Hillsboro Hops while posing in a uniform. (NATALIE ROSE/TIKTOK)

“I was like this would be kind of cool because I want to represent local teams and businesses, things like that,” said Rose. “Because I’m from Oregon, and why not? We should want to support each other.”

Rose creates videos for people to try and guess what her job is.

In every new video, she poses as a new profession while featuring a real professional dancing or appearing alongside her. Viewers will also hear a tune from the song “My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas playing in the background as part of the bit.

As her followers try and guess what she does, Rose uses those suggestions to then pose as another profession.

“A lot of businesses are reaching out to me now, but at the beginning of this, it was me just inserting myself into people’s lives,” Rose said with a chuckle.

She first joined the platform in March 2020 – at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose was cast in a local community theater production in Utah, but it was later canceled due to the virus. With her creative outlet suddenly gone, the native Oregonian found a way to get it back through the social media platform.

“I started TikTok simply just to make a couple of videos. I didn’t care about the algorithm,” Rose said. “I didn’t care about how many followers or views or likes.”

More than a year later, Rose has 2 million followers and 49.5 million likes on TikTok.

Natalie Rose, 25, joined TikTok at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and now has millions of views and followers. (NATALIE ROSE/TIKTOK)

Her most popular videos feature her posing as a firefighter, police officer or even working for the University of Oregon Ducks mascot, which has more than 17 million views.

When asked how she got the idea for her videos, she referenced a video of her wearing scrubs with her friend and people assumed she was a nurse. She later denied being a part of the profession and wanted to keep people guessing.

“People just really liked it, and I tried to keep it simple,” she explained.

Rose is still adjusting to all of the attention she gets online but said she’s grateful to have the opportunity to create videos during an unprecedented time.

“I have from the start of this always said every single day that I’m just so thankful,” she added. “I don’t take it for granted, and I just feel humbled by the whole experience.”