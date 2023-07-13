Thousands of people lined the streets and filled Tom McCall Waterfront Park for the Portland Pride festival, June 19, 2022 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 will join in the march in recognition of our Beyond Pride series

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s annual Pride Parade is set to paint the city in rainbows this Sunday as the city’s local drag performers lead as the event’s Grand Marshal group.

The parade is part of the Portland Pride Waterfront Festival, one of the largest donation-based LGBTQ+ Pride events on the West Coast. The celebration features live stage performances and plenty of opportunities to engage with the queer community that makes Portland such a Pride-friendly city.

The parade will begin around 11 a.m. at the North Park blocks and head east toward the river, eventually moving down Naito Parkway to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. KOIN 6 will join in the march in recognition of our Beyond Pride series, in which we take a closer look into Portland’s LGBTQ+ culture and history.

The festival will continue the party throughout the weekend, opening Saturday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival boasts several local food vendors, including Voodoo Donuts, Dairy Hill Ice Cream and Barbe Queen. There are also community tents for everyone: veterans, children, seniors and more.

Although there’s plenty of fun to be had, be sure to plan ahead for high temperatures by staying hydrated and bringing your sunscreen. Happy Pride!

Stay with KOIN 6 for more Pride Festival coverage.