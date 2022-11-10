The Trail Blazers will play in the 2022-23 City Edition jerseys in their Nov. 15 game against the San Antonio Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have revealed their 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform — and it features a design that was once all too familiar for visitors of the Portland International Airport.

Similar to the classic Icon Edition jersey, the City Edition jersey has a black base and sash across the chest. What sets the latest design apart, however, is the new pattern on the sash. Instead of being red, black or white, the sash is teal with a geometric-shape pattern.

The same pattern was seen on the Portland International Airport’s iconic carpet before it was removed in 2015.

If the carpet-themed gear wasn’t enough of a nod to the city, the uniform reads “PDX” — the official code for the city’s international airport and Portland’s popular nickname — in bold white letters. The jersey also has a gold trophy on the back in recognition of the team’s 1977 NBA Championship and “#RIPCITYCARPET” on the jock tag.

The City Edition shorts also feature the carpet design down the side. Other design elements remain the same, such as the classic Trail Blazers pinwheel logo and the homage to “ripcity” on the waistband.

Anfernee Simons wears the full Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 City Edition gear. (Photo by Bruce Ely)

According to the Trail Blazers communications team, the new uniform flaunts the “confidence and quirkiness” of Portlanders.

“The pattern, with its bright teal base and unique geometric shapes, represents the view of the North and South runways as seen overhead from the sky,” the team said in a release. “The carpet’s cult-following grew after reaching local icon status, as it became tradition for travelers arriving or departing out of PDX Airport to take photos of their feet safely planted on the colorful carpet to post on social media.”

People are already giving the Trail Blazers kudos for the “uniquely Portland” jerseys.

Sports Illustrated ranked the NBA’s city-inspired jerseys from worst to best, and the Rose City’s team ranked at No. 6 out of 29 teams. To quote SI writer Jarrel Harris, “The City Edition uniforms are all about having fun with themes. Portland gets it.”

The beloved carpet may not be seen in the PDX Airport again until 2024, but you can bring the pattern home by buying the new gear at Rip City Clothing in the Moda Center, the new pop-up store in Concourse C of the airport, or online. According to the release, the carpet pattern will also be highlighted around the Moda Center throughout the basketball season.

The Trail Blazers will play in the 2022-23 City Edition jerseys for the first time in their Nov. 15 game against the San Antonio Spurs.