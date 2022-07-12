PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A ninth person with ties to Oregon and Southwest Washington has been arrested and accused in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Lilith Saer was arrested on July 7 in Portland. She’s facing charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building with the intent to impede or disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduction in the Capitol buildings or Capitol grounds.

Saer appeared in court Tuesday and did not enter a plea.

According to court documents, investigators say they believe Saer was associated with QAnon, a group that believes a wide-reaching conspiracy theory that’s popular among right-wing extremists.

On Jan. 6, Saer had bright blue-colored hair and was captured in several videos. The FBI said Saer also goes by Drakken Saer and Ian Anton Coutu.

Investigators first learned about Saer’s involvement after receiving a tip that she was visible in a photo taken inside the U.S. Capitol during the attack. The photo was posted to Twitter on Jan. 17. The caption on the photograph said, “Portland resident, Patriot Prayer member, & virulently antisemitic Qanon conspiracist Lilith Anton Saer (aka Drakken)…is visible in photos apparently taken inside the US Capitol on 1/6.”

This photo shows Portland resident Lilith Saer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo courtesy FBI

This photo shows Portland resident Lilith Saer inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo courtesy FBI

The tipster told the FBI that they knew Sear and had recently been in contact with her.

Initially, investigators’ search did not confirm that Saer was inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. However, an updated search conducted in March 2022 turned up a new photo showing Saer among a crowd of rioters outside the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI met with three people who know Saer to confirm that she was in fact the person seen in the photos taken at the Jan. 6 attack. Investigators also confirmed the person in the photos resembles Saer’s driver’s license photo.

In its investigation, the FBI found an open-source video confirming that Saer traveled to Washington D.C. before the Jan. 6 attack and alluded that Saer was there to “StopTheSteal,” a common reference used by people who believe the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Video taken from inside the Capitol shows Saer in the same outfit she was wearing in the video taken in D.C. before the attack.