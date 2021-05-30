Portlanders honor those who served, died this Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Memorial Day marks a chance to honor those who have died serving in the U.S. military. Whether they are strangers or friends and family.

Several people gathered at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland Sunday to honor all those who have died.

“It really is beautiful to come to the cemetery and see all the different garden flowers in particular that people have cut out of their yards and brought here as a tribute to their loved ones,” said local resident Laura King.

The Sunday morning service at the First Baptist Church of Portland had a similar theme, offering a moment of remembrance for loved ones who have passed in the last year.

Church goers submitted names to be later read out loud, followed by a moment of silence.

“It was really neat because we had people from our own church, people from the community, names I didn’t recognize but also folks from the homeless population as well,” said Pastor Matt Toupin.

Toupin said folks who are struggling right now or working to transition out of the pandemic should seek resources and connections offered by organizations like their church, or elsewhere in the community.