PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland-based Mercy Corps, is getting ready to help more than 1.5 million displaced Ukrainians.



The non-profit focuses on helping people all around the world. In chaotic moments like this, they get food, water, shelter, and other supplies to those in need, sometimes as soon as the next day.



The organization told KOIN 6 that the 1.5 million displaced could become many more if the conflict spreads throughout Ukraine.

“If that military conflict expands further we could see large displacements, hundreds of thousands of people and that’s what we’re worried about,” Mercy Corp Senior VP for Programs, Craig Redmond, said.



Previously, Mercy Corps helped 200,000 Ukrainians from 2014-2017 in the aftermath of the Russian invasion and takeover of Crimea.

Mercy Corps said they are thankful for the financial support from the Pacific Northwest, which allows the non-profit to continue to protect not just Ukrainians, but any country that requires foreign humanitarian aid.