Portland’s Pittock Mansion set to reopen with new virus-related protocols

Oregon

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
pittock mansion opera decorations 12102018_1544470348828.jpg.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s iconic Pittock Mansion is reopening to the public after its pandemic-related closure.

Visitors will be allowed back at the historic site in the West Hills starting Thursday but will be required to buy tickets ahead of time.

All tickets are for set times to keep with social distancing protocols, and groups of no more than 10 are allowed at a time. Click here to buy advance tickets.

Other COVID-19 guidelines, such as mask-wearing, remain in place.

The museum shop will also be open; however, it will not accept cash at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss