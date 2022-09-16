PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.

Organizers for the September festival posted on their website to announce it will not happen this year.

Their website says it will be canceled “primarily related to safety concerns associated with the homeless encampment located in our neighborhood.”

The event is usually held at the St. Stanislaus Polish Catholic Church on North Interstate Avenue and Failing Street.

More than 12,000 people attended the last time it was held in 2019.

The festival’s website says they will hold a smaller celebration, but did not immediately release details on where that would be.