PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s increasingly popular “Secret Roller Disco” has teamed up with the Lloyd Center to host a free pop-up roller rink inside the mall’s abandoned Marshalls.

Formed as an underground skate meet-up in 2020, the group now hosts free weekly events around Portland that include DJs, party lights and free skate rentals. Following its first indoor-mall skate on Friday, Sept. 23, the group is hosting back-to-back skate parties on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 inside the former Marshalls, which closed in 2018.

“Grab your soft pretzels and get your biggest mall hair ready, because we are beyond excited to announce a special event for you,” event organizer April Hasson shared on the group’s social media pages.

Saturday’s event is 1992-themed and will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Rose City Rollers “skatemobile” will also be in attendance on Saturday to offer free skate rentals.

A daytime skate will also be held inside the Lloyd Center on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and will feature free lessons for inexperienced skaters. Skate rentals will not be available on Sunday.

“This is a great day for kids or those who are a little wobbly on wheels to come learn in a calm environment,” Hasson said. “Join [Skate Instructors Association] certified instructors for various 30-minute lessons, plus a ‘kids helping kids’ session with our youngest champs.”

While Secret Roller Disco has traditionally welcomed all forms of human-propelled wheels at past events, the Lloyd Center meet-ups are exclusively limited to rollerblades and roller skates.

Secret Roller Disco is accepting donations through its tax-exempt partner UmbrellaPDX, a local group of organizers that provide funding, bookkeeping, insurance and guidance to Portland’s street-based art, transportation and activism projects.

“We have been working so hard to make this happen for you, and we couldn’t have succeeded without help from the Lloyd Center,” Hasson said. “Special shout out to every single one of you who has supported Secret Roller Disco so far. Your donations have made things like applying for special event permits possible.”