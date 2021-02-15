More than quarter-million remain without power in Oregon

Power could be out for days, officials said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a quarter-million customers remain without power in Oregon and southwest Washington as a direct result of the wicked storm that downed more than 4400 power lines.

All the power companies have crews working around-the-clock to restore electricity. But the freezing rain that blanketed a large swath of the region Sunday night will not make it any easier to get everyone back on line.

Power outages began early Friday. As of 5 a.m. Monday, Portland General Electric reported roughly 262,000 customers still experiencing outages. More than half of the customers are in Clackamas County, PGE officials said.

As of Sunday, PGE officials say they have restored power to 155,000 customers.

At least 4,000 power lines have been brought down by ice and tree limbs. Furthermore, multiple transmission lines across the area have been severely damaged.

Pacific Power reported more than 38,000 customers were powerless as of 9:45 p.m. Sunday. At that same time, Clark Public Utilities reported 3,667 customers without power. Salem Electric reported 350 customers remain without power.

Because of the number of downed lines, the wide area of damage and the weather, power could be out for several days, officials with the companies said. Customers could also experience multiple power outages.

One of the biggest problems in getting power restored is icy roads delaying crews from getting to the damaged power lines, said PGE spokesperson Steven Corson.

Crews from across the state are in the Portland metro area helping to restore power. More crews from Montana and Nevada are expected to arrive Monday to help get everyone’s lights and heat back on.

“Our efforts to aggressively secure assistance will result in doubling our crew size since Saturday, to address 216 miles of damaged transmission lines, substation damage and 4,408 wire downs as we piece together the system that operates and distributes electricity,” PGE officials said in an emailed statement Sunday.

If your power goes out, PGE lists the following tips:

Check surge protectors and all the GFCI outlets in your home to make sure they are working properly.

Check your circuit breakers and reset any that may have tripped.

If your entire home is without power or if other homes around you are without power, call PGE to report the outage, either by phone, online or the PGE app. You can also request to get updates and with our outage map, see which areas are being impacted by an outage.

As the winter weather continues more outages could take place. Be sure to take proper precautions and preparations for inclement weather.