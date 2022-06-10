PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heavy rain is already stirring up trouble for thousands in Polk County who are without electricity early Friday morning after a powerline was damaged, according to Pacific Power.

As of 6:15 a.m. more than 10,000 customers near the Dallas area are in the dark. There’s also an outage in Sweet Home impacting 190 people.

Pacific Power says the power will be restored before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, Portland General Electric is reporting 871 customers in Salem are without power. Crews are reportedly working to determine the cause.