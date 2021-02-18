Power restoration work persists in Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews continue to work to restore power to customers nearly a week after brutal winter storms descended upon the Willamette Valley.

Portland General Electric said Wednesday it aimed to restore power to 90% of customers by Friday night.

“By Friday night we expect 90% of customers currently without power will be restored,” said PGE Vice President of Grid Architecture, Integration & Systems Operations Larry Bekkedahl. “For the remaining 10%, due to the significant damage and access challenges, we expect that it will take several more days.”

During a media briefing on Wednesday morning, Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO said they have already restored power to 490,000 customers and hope to have another 100,000 customers re-energized by noon on Thursday.

Pope said PGE’s website will now display where crews are working in each neighborhood.

“Customers may not see PGE crews in the neighborhood, but I want to assure you that we are actively working,” Pope said. “I understand the communities we serve want more information.”

PGE said they cannot say for sure when everyone will have power back. Customers can continue to find restoration information here.

Pacific Power said Wednesday it was making “determined progress” and had restored power to more than 90% (over 74,000 homes and businesses) of its impacted customers.

As of 5:20 p.m. February 18, 2021:

PGE

Over 101,000 customers

Pacific Power

3,388 customers

KOIN 6 News will update this story.