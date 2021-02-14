200k-plus still without power in Oregon

Full restorations may not happen until Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of thousands of customers are still without power in several counties throughout Oregon and Washington.

Freezing rain and ice-coated roads have ravaged power lines, roofs, cars, trees, businesses and everything in the region in a major winter storm that continues into Sunday.

Power outages began early Friday. As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Portland General Electric reported 187,267 customers experiencing outages in 6 counties, with about half of them in Clackamas County.

Pacific Power reported 20,635 customers were powerless as of 5 a.m.

PGE outages map

Pacific Power outages map

Clark County PUD outages

Salem Electric outages

At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Salem Electric reported about 3,000 customers were without power.

Because of the sheer volume of outages alongside the continuing hazardous conditions, restorations will likely take some time.

PGE outages as of 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PGE)

If your power goes out, PGE lists the following tips:

Check surge protectors and all the GFCI outlets in your home to make sure they are working properly.

Check your circuit breakers and reset any that may have tripped.

If your entire home is without power or if other homes around you are without power, call PGE to report the outage, either by phone, online or the PGE app. You can also request to get updates and with our outage map, see which areas are being impacted by an outage.

Report outage — PGE

Report outage — Pacific Power

Report outage — Clark County PUD

As the winter weather continues more outages could take place. Be sure to take proper precautions and preparations for inclement weather.