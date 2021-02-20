Power still out, National Guard goes in to Oregon counties

Thousands without power for more than a week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland General Electric crews continued to work day and night to restore power to the thousands of people still affected by a wicked winter storm that hit the area beginning February 11.

Although the vast majority of people have had their power restored, tens of thousands of PGE customers remain without electricity.

Officials with Clackamas County and the Oregon National Guard are partnering to go door to door to conduct welfare checks on residents affected by the winter storm and ongoing power outages on Saturday and Sunday. Marion County officials said guard members may start helping as early as Monday morning.

As of 9 p.m. February 19, 2021, PGE reported about 52,000 customers in 8 counties remained without power.

PGE outages map

PGE improved its website to offer customers a better idea of where crews are working and added a new online map for customers to get more information on estimated restoration times. Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO, said the site now shows more accurate estimation times.

Officials said more than 1,100 PGE employees are working around-the-clock. Now that all the substations are operating, PGE crews are going house to house and area by area restoring power to the thousands still waiting.

“It’s like pictures you see of hurricanes in the southeast, where the system is entirely blown down,” PGE’s Steve Corson said.

Areas of Oregon are so bad, Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency.

“I was down in Marion County near Silverton (on Thursday) and talking with some of the line workers out there,” Corson said. “They told me it’s easily the worst they’ve ever seen.”

Corson said that even as they’ve restored power to more than 600,000 Oregonians, more outages have continued to spread.

Now, lineworkers are working to reinstall, remove and repair distribution lines and equipment as crews racing to restore service to most customers by Friday night.

Customers in the epicenter of the storm will still be without power for a while. Along with those in Woodburn, Canby and Sublimity, those 15,000 customers are in areas such as Gladstone, Milwaukie, Sellwood, Beavercreek and West Linn, as well as Silverton and its outlying areas.

PGE said restoration will take longer due to significant destruction at thousands of locations and challenges reaching the areas they need to restore.

“We don’t have a specific time frame and we understand how frustrating that is.”