5000 downed power lines, over 220K without power in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though the brunt of the wicked winter storm has passed, nearly 300,000 Oregonians remain without power as crews work around-the-clock to restore electricity.

Portland General Electric said they have more than 2,500 people dedicated to the problem that nearly 5,000 downed power lines caused.

As of 5 a.m. February 16, 2021:

PGE

Nearly 200,000 customers

Pacific Power

More than 18,000 customers

Clark County PUD

797 customers

Salem Electric

108 customers

“Utilities in our region have never experienced such widespread outages, including during the September 2020 wildfires,” Gov. Kate Brown said Monday. “The state of emergency I declared on Saturday will ensure that all necessary state resources are available on the ground to help Oregonians impacted by this winter storm.

“I want to thank all the local and state workers, first responders, and utility crews who continue to work around the clock in incredibly difficult conditions to clear roads, restore power, and aid families in need. I am also incredibly grateful for work crews who have stepped in from other states to assist.

Brown reminded people to not call 911 unless it is for a life-safety emergency. Instead, call 211 or you local non-emergency line for assistance or information.

Gov. Brown also advised Oregonians to remain at home unless necessary.

POWER OUTAGE TIPS

If your power goes out, PGE lists the following tips:

Check surge protectors and all the GFCI outlets in your home to make sure they are working properly.

Check your circuit breakers and reset any that may have tripped.

If your entire home is without power or if other homes around you are without power, call PGE to report the outage, either by phone, online or the PGE app. You can also request to get updates and with our outage map, see which areas are being impacted by an outage.

As the winter weather continues more outages could take place. Be sure to take proper precautions and preparations for inclement weather.