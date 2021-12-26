Thousands without power as winter weather impacts Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As an arctic blast swooped down into the Pacific Northwest bringing snow to the Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon, power outages were reported throughout the state.

As of 7:45 a.m., Pacific Power had more than 5,500 customers experiencing unplanned outages across Oregon. In Clatsop County, 1,621 customers were without power. In Douglas County, 14 outages left 2,488 customers in the dark and in Josephine County, 1,400 people were waking up to no power Sunday. There were a few more customers in other counties impacted as well.

Portland General Electric was not experience as many outages Sunday morning, but still had more than 600 customers in the dark as of 7:45 a.m. More than 99 customers were without power in northern Washington County, near North Plains. There were also significant outages east of Silverton and near Mt. Hood Village.

Clark PUD was not reporting any outages as of 7:45 a.m.

PGE officials said it’s best to be prepared — and that includes an emergency kit: