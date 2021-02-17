Power repair efforts in Oregon stretch into 6th day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of crews, including some from out-of-state, are working around-the-clock to restore power to around 160,000 PGE customers who have been without electricity for days.

Portland General Electric said they have more than 2,500 people dedicated to the problem that thousands of downed power lines caused.

As of 7 a.m. February 17, 2021:

PGE

Nearly 151,000 customers

Pacific Power

6,674 customers

PGE said its crews prioritize areas with the highest concentration of power customers. Along with the downed power lines, there were hundreds of downed transmission lines that shuttle electricity from power stations to customers. However, as of Wednesday morning, the number of downed transmission lines was down to 12.

Families are advised to be prepared for the outages to continue.

Power repair crews are still out there working to restore electricity to people. This crew is in NE Portland fixing the lines. #PowerOutage #PortlandOregon #pdxtst #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/0YjJuWSpPh — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) February 17, 2021

“As soon as we can give you a more realistic estimate we will,” said Steve Corson with PGE, “right now we need people to be prepared for the fact that it could be several days yet.”

Thousands of customers have been without power since Friday in some of the coldest temperatures of the season. Several homeowners told KOIN 6 News they still hadn’t seen any service crews in their neighborhoods by Tuesday.

Clark County

Most power has been restored to Clark County and many residents were able to dig out and cure their cabin fever.

Additionally, the Clark County Department of Health announced all COVID-19 appointments at the Clark County Fairgrounds that were delayed by the storm have all been rescheduled. They listed the details of the rescheduled times on their Twitter feed.