PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon.
The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday.
A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2.
Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball jackpot run-up to the record started on Aug. 3, the gaming agency has sold nearly $33 million in tickets.
Here are the winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which weren’t announced until Tuesday morning and went to a single ticket sold in California: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. The Power Play multiplier is 2X.
However, there are still nine other ways for people to win with a Powerball ticket.
No other details about the winning $1 million ticket sold in Salem were immediately available.