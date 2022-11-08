PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon.

The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday.

A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2.

Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball jackpot run-up to the record started on Aug. 3, the gaming agency has sold nearly $33 million in tickets.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which weren’t announced until Tuesday morning and went to a single ticket sold in California: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. The Power Play multiplier is 2X.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

However, there are still nine other ways for people to win with a Powerball ticket.

No other details about the winning $1 million ticket sold in Salem were immediately available.