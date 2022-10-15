PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shortly after leaving Irvine, Calif., President Joe Biden landed in Portland on Friday evening. He will spend time on Saturday talking about reducing the cost of health care and prescription drugs for Americans.

According to his communications team, Biden will focus on the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act and how it makes health insurance plans more affordable for seniors.

The new federal law caps seniors’ out-of-pocket prescription drug expenses at $2,000 per year. In addition, the act also sets a $35 monthly cap on insulin, allowing more Medicare recipients to purchase their medication at a low cost.

Yesterday, the president also signed an Executive Order on lowering prescription drug costs and participated in a grassroots volunteer event with Oregon Democrats.

Today, Biden will go to a Portland community center to deliver a speech about reducing costs for Americans. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, and Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, will join the president during his remarks.

Later, Biden plans on meeting with the senior beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act and attending a reception for Oregon Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek.