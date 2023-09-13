No city in America is quite like Portland—and no hero is quite like Dan Schkade and Brennan Wagner’s “Saint John” (Dark Horse Comics)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local comic publishers Dark Horse Comics, in partnership with clothing brand Portland Gear, are bringing the Rose City its very own superhero.

Born and raised in the streets of Portland, Oregon, “Saint John” is unlike any superhero before him, designed to fit the city he calls home.

Cartoonist Dan Schkade and Portland creator Brennan Wagner, along with letterer Frank Cvetkovic are bringing the Rose City to a new medium.

According to Dark Horse, the story starts “when reporter Tori Slate from the Big Apple comes to Portland to investigate an underground superhero named Saint John. She discovers not only a larger mystery at play, but also the charm and genuine beauty of the Rose City. Tori starts to see the world, and Portland, through Saint John’s eyes and realizes that some cities may be worth saving after all.”

This series is described to be for anyone who has ever loved or hated Portland and everyone who has always wondered just what makes the Rose City such a fascinating and powerful place.

Saint John #1 (of 4) launches in comic shops on September 13, 2023, with a special signing event happening at Cosmic Monkey Comics from 4 to 6 p.m.

Read the first few pages below.