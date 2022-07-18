PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time.

Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.

When the van stopped at a red light, Marsh opened the door and ran off.

He is 57, 5-feet-9 and 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities said he was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He had been at Santiam since April 2022 and was scheduled for release in November 2023.

Santiam Correctional Institution is a minimum-security prison in Salem.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for Marsh. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 800.452.7888, the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503.569.0734 or your local police department.

Authorities caution people not to approach Marsh.