Pro tip: Don’t deep fry a frozen turkey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thanksgiving is a day to enjoy with family, food and fun. Turkey is the traditional fare for the main course and there are many ways to prepare it.

Deep frying a turkey is a popular way to cook it. But every year someone who deep fries a turkey sets their garage or house on fire when they drop a frozen turkey into the hot oil.

Pro tip: Don’t do that.

Here are tips from Clackama County Fire on the best ways to deep fry your turkey:

Remember to always make sure that your turkey is completely thawed before placing it in the hot oil. Moisture causes hot oil to erupt. This will cause the oil to boil over and ignite. So make sure your turkey is thawed and dry before placing it in the oil.

Secondly, it is important to make sure you don’t have too much oil in the pot. Again, too much oil will overflow when displaced by the turkey and ignite when it hits the burner or open flame.

And lastly, make sure to cook the turkey outside away from your home and other structures on a non-combustible surface such as gravel.

Follow these tips for a safe and tasty holiday season.