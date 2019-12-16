Pro tip from Oregon cops: Don’t drive drunk this holiday

Police agencies to work in tandem on drunk driving enforcement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People come together at the holidays. This year the police are coming together in a collaboration across the Portland metro to stop drunk drivers.

So far in 2019, a total of 51 people died in traffic crashes in Portland, and half of those were caused by people under the influence of intoxicants.

“Impaired driving is dangerous. It’s illegal and unacceptable,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said. “Impaired driving is a significant public safety issue and it’s an issue that becomes amplified during the holidays.”

Portland officials held a press conference to detail their holiday DUII enforcement plans, December 16, 2019 (KOIN)

As you’re out celebraing the festivities this holiday season, police and deputies will be patrolling on increased patrols — with their breathalyzers ready.

“But the bottom line is we’d appreciate it if we didn’t have to arrest anybody,” said PPB Assistant Chief Chris Davis, “and there’s a really easy way to make sure that happens: just don’t drive drunk.”

Impaired driving is the leading cause of traffic deaths, but there’s an easy way to avoid it.

“Think ahead, be smart and drive responsibly,” Wheeler said.

This joint patrol and reminders from officials urge motorists to keep the streets safe this holiday season.