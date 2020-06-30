Proceeds from Oregon-made IPA sales donated to first responders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon coast brewery is teaming up with a Portland-area malting company to help first responders.

On any given day, first responders could come face to face with a COVID infected patient and potentially expose themselves to the virus — simply by doing their job. The fear of catching and spreading the virus at their own homes has prompted many first responders to incur unexpected expenses. Now, two Oregon companies came up with a way to help them out.

“We know some people who have had some expenses related to COVID that they were not expecting, that are first responders and they step up for us on a daily basis and help our community and we felt like it was time for us to step up for them,” Alysha Gillies of the Tiller Malt Company said.

Alysha Gillies is a nurse — who, along with her firefighter husband Jeff, owns Tiller Malt Company. They decided to partner with Yachats Brewing on the coast to make four-packs of First Responder IPA.

All the proceeds from the beer sales will go to those same first responders who’ve incurred unexpected expenses associated with child care, unexpected lodging away from home — any expense incurred because of a concern about spreading the virus.

Alysha and her husband Jeff donated grain that made the malt that went into the beer.

“So we’re excited to use it and have it be in this beer,” Aaron Gillham of Yachats Brewing said. “That’s what makes it special, it’s the grain in it and the people who make it.”

It is a limited offering, with cans only, sold primarily in the Portland area at Uptown Beer Company on Scholls Ferry Road just down the street from the Portland Golf Club.