Protesters outside the Starbucks at NW 23rd and Burnside in Portland, November 12, 2022 (Jamie Partridge)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators gathered outside a Northwest Portland Starbucks on Saturday to protest the firing of a union organizing shift leader.

The group claims Arthur Pratt was fired for minor time-related infractions after working at the NW 23rd and West Burnside location for 6 years.

Organizers said 14 shops in the area have filed for and won union elections, but now claim the company is fighting back against them.

A Starbucks spokesperson told KOIN 6 News that Pratt was let go “for repeated violations of time and attendance policies … Prior to separation, Arthur received progressive disciplinary action for previous time and attendance violations—culminating in a final written warning issued Sept. 23, 2022.”

The spokesperson denied fighting any organizing efforts at the stores.

“We’re fully committed to our partners’ right to unionize engage in lawful union activities and will not tolerate any inappropriate behavior directed toward partners who are interested in a union.”