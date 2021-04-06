Protocols in place, Hood to Coast returns in August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hood to Coast relay is on for 2021.
This year’s race will commence August 27-28, starting on Mt. Hood and moving to the Oregon coast. A new race is debuting this year that starts in Portland at the Willamette River. Anyone 14 and older can participate in the new Portland To Coast Run Challenge. There will also be Portland to Coast Walk teams.
The event has space for 1,050 Hood to Coast teams and sells out annually.
There is a 36-hour finish time limit, which equates to a pace of 10:00 minutes per mile running for Hood To Coast.
Hood to Coast
There are additional social distancing protocols in effect this year:
Start waves of 12 participants max (with over 6 ft distance), in waves every 5 minutes!
Participants must carry face-coverings (and utilize them within six-feet of other participants), while running or walking their assigned legs.
Participants use a face covering (HTC/PTC will provide if participant does not bring) for team members on the race course not actively running/walking their assigned legs (Start, Exchanges, Finish) if outside of the team vehicle.
Contactless Team Check-In for Local Teams via HTC App (who pick up event bag at drive through Packet Pickup)
Increased portable toilets, hand-washing stations and sanitizers.
Clear, inclusively designed signage, ensuring distancing where necessitated at Start, Exchanges, Finish.
One time only minimal Finish Area, excluding event beach dining, beer/wine garden and entertainment (back for 2022).
All race officials/volunteers are provided with a new reflective vest to keep and mask to wear during shift, as well as specialized online social distance training.