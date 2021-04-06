Protocols in place, Hood to Coast returns in August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hood to Coast relay is on for 2021.

This year’s race will commence August 27-28, starting on Mt. Hood and moving to the Oregon coast. A new race is debuting this year that starts in Portland at the Willamette River. Anyone 14 and older can participate in the new Portland To Coast Run Challenge. There will also be Portland to Coast Walk teams.

The event has space for 1,050 Hood to Coast teams and sells out annually.

There is a 36-hour finish time limit, which equates to a pace of 10:00 minutes per mile running for Hood To Coast.

There are additional social distancing protocols in effect this year: