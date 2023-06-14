PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Oregon nurses demanding a new contract from Providence Health will be going on strike beginning Monday.

The Oregon Nurses Association says approximately 1,800 nurses and clinicians at Providence Portland, Providence Seaside and Providence Home Health and Hospice elected to authorize a strike to “protest Providence’s illegal unfair labor practices.”

KOIN 6 News spoke to Providence Health’s Chief Executive Krista Farnham, who said the strike will cause strain for their medical centers, but they will continue to provide for the Portland community.

“I do think there will be an impact in the community,” she said. “And we will take care of you.”

In a release, Providence said that people facing life-threatening medical conditions who are close to Providence Portland should come in for treatment, but that in general, people should look for care at other hospitals.

“Those who have the ability to go to another hospital in Portland should strongly consider doing so for the duration of the strike,” the release said. “While Providence Portland is bringing in qualified replacement nurses to care for our patients, the hospital is also shutting down or greatly restricting some services to ensure continued safe, high-quality care.”

Contract negotiations with Providence have been in the works since last fall. Providence says its last offer to the union included double-digit increases in salaries at two locations in Seaside and Portland.

ONA responded to the statement from Providence and said that the healthcare provider “completely missed the point.”

“Providence continues to focus exclusively on wages when, in fact, nurses and clinicians are focused on improving patient care, addressing historic unsafe staffing levels throughout the Providence system, and addressing serious patient concerns,” ONA said. “Nurses and clinicians are fighting for safe patient care standards to be protected in their contracts. By their own admission, Providence refuses to address short staffing and patient safety concerns in the hospitals, not to mention the excessive caseload requirements placed on nurses and clinicians working in patient homes.”