Providence Oregon sets new visitor limitation to one

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite health experts predicting omicron’s plateau in the coming weeks, Providence hospitals are limiting visitors beginning Wednesday.

Late Monday night, Providence Portland Medical Center posted on Facebook saying it would allow one visitor per day. However, there are a few exceptions.

Exceptions are made for those with COVID-19 or a disability. Pediatric patients and those in labor and delivery units are permitted two visitors.

Nearly a month ago, Legacy Health also revised its visitor policy. Under Legacy’s visitor policy, adult patients are not permitted any visitors unless they are in the labor and delivery ward or the emergency department.

Legacy’s policy was revised amid rising COVID-19 cases in nearby counties.