Providence Portland, St. Vincent put up temporary morgues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Providence said on Friday that they have to put up temporary morgues at two sites because there isn’t enough room in the hospital morgues.

The ‘fatality management trucks’ will be at Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent. Hospital morgues can only hold less than 10 deceased people.

Providence said they are also using 30 additional Oregon National Guard members at Providence Portland, bringing the total to 120. There will be a total of 110 at Providence St. Vincent.

Starting this weekend, there will be 32 service members at Providence Newberg, 26 at Providence Milwaukie, 24 at Providence Willamette Falls and 13 at Providence Seaside.

Providence also announced they are giving a $1,000 bonus to 23,000 employees in Oregon. They are also offering referral bonuses to help with recruitment and said they have sign-on bonuses too.