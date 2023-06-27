PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Days after the Oregon Nurses Association wrote a letter to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum asking her to investigate Providence, the hospital responded with a letter of their own on Tuesday.

A five-day strike led by nearly 1,800 healthcare workers at three Providence facilities ended on Friday evening, but ONA is still asking Providence for better working conditions. In their letter to Rosenbaum, they ask her to investigate Providence’s hiring of new staff members during the strike.

ONA alleges that Providence violated ORS 662.215, a statute that prohibits an employer from hiring professional strikebreakers to replace striking workers.

In Providence’s letter to the Oregon AG on Tuesday, the hospital claims they were only able to care for over 3,500 visits by using temporary replacement workers.

“Continuing to care for patients from the communities the ministries serve would not have been possible had Providence been precluded from hiring temporary replacement workers to support hospital operations during the strikes,” the letter said.

Providence also claims that the state’s strikebreaker law is unconstitutional.

“It is well settled that an outdated strikebreaker law like Oregon’s is unconstitutional and unenforceable as to private sector employers like Providence. Given that conclusion, Providence believes any attempt to enforce the existing statute would, in effect, prevent us from keeping our doors open and providing care for our patients during a strike. In the interest of public safety, it is imperative that Providence’s ministries be able to continue caring for patients in the event of a strike. For those reasons, Providence respectfully requests that your office promptly deny ONA’s request for further investigation,” the letter said.