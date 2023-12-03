PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The world’s leading experts, lobbyists and government leaders involved in legalizing psychedelic drugs in Oregon gathered Sunday at the Portland Art Museum.

The 3-day conference, called Horizons Northwest, discussed psilocybin in Oregon, the latest science in the space and the progress to destigmatize and legalize psychedelics across the country.

Nathan Howard, the executive director of the non-profit that put the event together, said there is a lot happening in this type of treatment in Oregon.

“We’re about to find ourselves in the coming years at the forefront of this work and movement again when we begin to bring in pilot projects and ideally full coverage in the form of health insurance,” Howard told KOIN 6 News.

Oregon was at the center of the worldwide conversation on psychedelics when voters passed Measure 109 in 2020 to legalize psilocybin for therapeutic applications.