PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In August, an Oregon state agency will hold hearings on proposed rate hikes from health insurance providers for individuals and small groups.

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services says in 2024, six companies want to raise rates for individually insured people, and eight companies providing coverage to small groups want to do so as well.

“The requested rates are for plans that comply with the Affordable Care Act for small businesses and individuals who buy their own coverage rather than getting it through an employer,” the ODCBS explained in a press release.

Requested rate changes are as high as 8.5% for individuals — and 12.4% for the small group category.

Previously scheduled for July, the hearings are now slated for August 4 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. A link to watch the meetings will be posted online.

“At the hearings, each insurance company will provide a brief presentation about its rate increase requests, answer questions from Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) staff, and hear public comment from Oregonians,” ODCBS said.

Meanwhile, the public can comment on the proposed rates through Aug. 3 here.

