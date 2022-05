Police thanked those who helped search for the cute pup.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Good news — Oreo the puppy has been found.

The 6-months-old dog was taken during a car prowl around 1 a.m. on Friday while her owner was at work, police said. It happened near the corner of Southwest 6th Avenue and Oak Street.

On Monday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau provided a happy update on Twitter. They said Oreo has been reunited with her owner.

Police thanked those who helped search for the cute pup.