PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With snow and frigid winter temperatures lingering into meteorological spring, Oregonians may need to mix up their spring break plans for 2023.

Those antsy for a warm weekend getaway should know that temperatures are expected to remain colder than average through March in the Northwest. Luckily, the Portland area offers escapes suitable for hot or cold weather.

An hour east of the city, weary Portlanders can recharge with a quick trip to Skamania Lodge.

Located on the Washington bank of the Columbia River, Skamania Lodge provides free fireside views of the Columbia River Gorge. Visitors can take in the sights from a rocking chair inside the resort’s fireplace-warmed “Gorge Room.” Or, depending on weather and personal preference, guests can also kick back in an Adirondack chair and have a drink on the resort’s front lawn — firepit seating optional.

The front lawn firepit. (Skamania Lodge)

“The Gorge Room” fireplace. (Skamania Lodge)

Take in a gorge sunset with your favorite drink at Skamania Lodge. (KOIN 6)

A June view from “the Gorge Room” at Skamania Lodge. (KOIN 6)

Guests without room reservations can also enjoy on-site hiking trails, miniature, frisbee and traditional golf courses, ziplining and aerial park tours and multiple dining options. Those willing to splurge on a night’s stay are given access to the lodge’s private indoor pool, saunas and indoor and outdoor hot tubs.

“There’s no better way to greet glorious spring than with a getaway to the Columbia River Gorge,” the resort states on its website. “Take a morning hike or soak in the tranquility of nature in our outdoor hot tub. Discover blooming wildflowers or get your adrenaline pumping while ziplining under the forest canopy.”

Visibility in the gorge can improve or detract from a visit to Skamania Lodge. Weather along the gorge can also be drastically different from the inner city. However, multiple live cameras are available for potential visitors to check weather conditions before they head out. While the Skamania Lodge live cam isn’t always available, the nearby city of Stevenson offers multiple live looks at the daily gorge conditions.

Parking is free, but space, room availability and property accessibility can often be affected by the numerous, often coinciding weddings and other events that take place at the resort each month. While these events also provide a wealth of people-watching opportunities, guests may want to contact the resort about upcoming events before planning a trip.