Rally underway as Oregon House GOP joins Senate walkout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halfway through the legislative session in Salem, another walkout is underway.

Oregon Senate Republicans walked out over the cap-and-trade bill on Monday, bringing a halt to any legislative work. On Tuesday, House GOP members joined their Senate counterparts. Calling it a “taxpayer-funded vacation,” Governor Kate Brown said this walkout is “substantially more disappointing” than the previous GOP work stoppages.

Groups opposed to the walkout have organized a rally dubbed “No More Costly Walkouts” in response. They plan to gather on the Capitol steps on Tuesday morning as they call for the elected officials to return to work. The rally is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Governor Brown said the Republicans have shown they’re “not against climate policy, they’re against the democratic process.” Brown noted she ran on this climate issue and won the 2018 election by more than 7 points.

“Our environment desperately needs us to take action, Oregonians want us to take action,” she said. “Oregonians are supportive of us tackling climate change.”

But the GOP “is playing politics,” she said, and called this a “huge loss for the legislative process.”

“They were elected to be the voice of their constituents. They’re shutting down the people’s branch of government” by walking out and not doing their jobs, the governor said.

Republicans have consistently argued they needed more time to read and understand the proposed legislation, also known as Senate Bill 1530.

House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby said Governor Brown and the majority party have not had interest in any compromises.

“Unfortunately, our attempts to achieve a bipartisan consensus that would take into account the views of all Oregonians were denied,” said Drazen. “Oregon House Republicans are taking a stand, with working families, in opposing Cap and Trade and this rigged process. We will continue to keep all lines of communication open. I call on Governor Brown and the majority party to refer Cap and Trade to the people.”

Activists on both sides of the bill are putting pressure on lawmakers with Timber Unity members arguing the bill would put undue pressure on low-income and rural Oregonians, while young climate activists see the bill as an investment in Oregon’s future.

There is still time in this short legislative session to get the job done, Brown said, who added she’s willing to compromise with a sunset clause. Without at least one more Republican, the Senate doesn’t have the 20 members needed to vote on bills.

When asked if she would call a special session after March 7, Brown was non-committal. She said she would not, at this time, use Oregon State Police troopers to round up the rogue Senators.

