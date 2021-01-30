Rare trumpeter swan dies in central Oregon

FILE: In this November 20, 2016 file photo, a trumpeter swan float on water at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary (Andy Reago & Chrissy McClarren/Wikimedia Commons).

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A trumpeter swan in central Oregon that produced 15 young and was a key part of an effort to repopulate the threatened species has died.

The Bend Bulletin reports that Pete died last week of a bacterial infection. Pete and his mate Eloise had produced their offspring, or cygnets, over the last three years at their home at the Aspen Lakes Golf Course in Sisters.

The cygnets were captured and sent to live in the wild at the Summer Lake Wildlife Area in south-central Oregon that has ideal wetlands for swans.

Officials say they’re searching for a new mate for Eloise.