PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three different reports of small razor blades found in Halloween candy prompted the Eugene Police Department to launch an investigation.

All three reports came from the same general area of West 24th to 27th between Tyler and Friendly, police said in a Facebook post. The razor blades are similar to those found in pencil sharpeners.

These reports come on the heels of concerns about safety while trick-or-treating, especially regarding potential drugs or substances given to children who were out and about for the first Halloween unhindered by the pandemic in three years.

Parents were advised by police to be cautious of edible goodies given out. In these instances, the candy containing the razor blades was checked by the parents, who reported it before their children were allowed to have it.

The EPD is currently following up with an investigation and recommends that all Halloween candy be checked before children can consume it.