WARNING: Several of the license plates the Oregon DMV denied in 2022 contain inappropriate and offensive language. They are listed below.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon DMV welcomes a wide variety of words and phrases on custom license plates, but it has to draw the line somewhere.

On the application for a custom vanity license plate, the DMV states that the word or phrase used in the six-letter space cannot refer to things like intimate body parts, sexual functions, alcohol or other controlled substances. They also can’t be offensive to a person or a class of people.

But even with those rules clearly printed on the application, the DMV receives a couple of hundred requests every year that it must deny.

Below is the full list of rejected plates from 2021: