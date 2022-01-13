READ: Full list of Oregon’s rejected plates in 2021

WARNING: Several of the license plates the Oregon DMV denied in 2021 contain inappropriate and offensive language. They are listed below.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the limit for personal vanity plates in Oregon is six characters, that doesn’t stop some from requesting inappropriate ones.

The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicle Services has had a custom license plate program for years and it’s up to them to prevent anything lewd, offensive or alarming from making its way onto the road.

Below is the full list of rejected plates from 2021:

Interested in getting an appropriate license plate? Oregonians can find the application for a custom license plate on the Oregon DMV’s website. There is an additional fee for a customized license plate.