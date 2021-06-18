Recall effort against second Oregon state GOP senator

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A second Republican in the Oregon Senate is facing a recall effort after showing up to oppose a gun-control bill earlier this year.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that this week a Mount Vernon veteran named Patrick Kopke-Hales initiated a petition process that, if successful, could force a recall election against state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale. Findley was one of six Republicans to attend a March 25 floor session, granting quorum to supermajority Democrats against the wishes of many gun rights supporters.

Though Findley spoke forcefully against Senate Bill 554 that day, Democrats passed the proposal to create new gun storage laws, ban guns in the Capitol and Portland International Airport, and allow Oregon schools and universities to implement their own bans.

This story was written by The Associated Press.