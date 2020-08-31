Recall Kate Brown effort again falls short of required signatures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An effort to recall Governor Kate Brown has failed again.
The Oregon Republican Party said Monday that the petition fell 2,796 signatures short of the minimum 280,050 needed to qualify for a vote.
The ORP had been circulating the petition and the campaign Stop the Abuse – Recall Kate Brown. They blamed the failure partially on the pandemic, saying that in 2019, 25% of signatures were collected at state and county fairs and festivals, which were canceled in 2020.
A similar campaign in 2019 fell 8% short of the minimum signatures required.
Chief Petitioner Oregon GOP Chairman Bill Currier blamed Brown for causing economic damage with her pandemic and protest policies.
