Recall Kate Brown effort again falls short of required signatures

SALEM, OR – MAY 02: A rain-soaked sign saying Recall & arrest Kate Brown for treason is seen on the steps of the state capitol at the ReOpen Oregon Rally on May 2, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Demonstrators gathered at the state capitol to demand a reopening of the state and to protest Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order which was put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Terray Sylvester/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An effort to recall Governor Kate Brown has failed again.

The Oregon Republican Party said Monday that the petition fell 2,796 signatures short of the minimum 280,050 needed to qualify for a vote.

The ORP had been circulating the petition and the campaign Stop the Abuse – Recall Kate Brown. They blamed the failure partially on the pandemic, saying that in 2019, 25% of signatures were collected at state and county fairs and festivals, which were canceled in 2020.

A similar campaign in 2019 fell 8% short of the minimum signatures required.

Chief Petitioner Oregon GOP Chairman Bill Currier blamed Brown for causing economic damage with her pandemic and protest policies.