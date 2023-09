State Library said book removal requests shot up 257% in past year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calls to ban books from Oregon libraries reached record highs. A new report from the State Library says book removal requests shot up 257% in the last year.

Dana Haynes, editor-in-chief of Pamplin Media Group, explains on Eye on Northwest Politics how Oregon’s libraries are pushing back.

