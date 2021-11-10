Record number of students enroll at Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University says it has a record number of students enrolled this fall, meaning it continues to be the state’s largest university, with 34,108 students enrolled.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that’s a more than 2% increase from last year. The record enrollment includes students at OSU’s main campus in Corvallis, as well as other locations throughout Oregon, and its online program.

OSU’s interim president Becky Johnson said in a statement that Oregon State University is fully energized and enjoying significant momentum with students back on campuses in Corvallis and Bend, and engaged in learning in their online degree programs.

Story by The Associated Press.